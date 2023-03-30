JK Rowling’s fantasy series Harry Potter took the world by storm, and an era ended when the film came to an end. Both audience and critics appreciated the series. The making of the film was no small feat; it required plenty of dedication and countless hours on the set. Today, we bring to you a throwback, where a particular scene in the film took a tremendous amount of care, and Daniel Radcliffe revealed actor took 95 takes to complete it. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Harry Potter movies were a magical experience for the fans, thanks to the talent actors, excellent writing, and dedicated crew members. The Harry Potter movies have become staples that Potterheads can enjoy watching again and again but shooting some scenes for the film was quite a task for the cast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a Cheatsheet report, the making of Seven Harrys’ scene from the seventh series of fantasy drama Harry Potter took around 95 retakes. Yes, you read it right. It is a wonderful scene to watch, but it was particularly quite difficult to shoot. Shockingly, as a precautionary measure, six people were roped in to transform them into Harry – look-alikes including Ron Weasley, Hermoine Granger, Fred Weasley, George Weasley, Fleur Delacour, and Mundungus Fletcher. Talking about the execution of the scene, actor Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) said, “Basically you have a motion control camera, and it’s programmed by computer so that it does exactly the same moves each time.”

He further added, “We’d shoot one version with me as one of the characters, and we shoot another version with me as another character. And it was very specific stuff, so like, if you’ve moved too far an inch to your left, it was unusable because then you would, in theory, be standing on a version of me.”

The report further revealed that to show the characters transforming in Harry for the iconic scene Harry Potter, ultraviolet makeup was used to capture the facial expression, and 30 cameras were used to capture actor’s expressions from all angles & we have to admit that the scene was a complete treat for Potterheads.

What are your thoughts, Potterheads? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Tom Holland Reveals His First Ever Crush On Harry Potter Star Emma Watson & Talks About Falling In Love At First Sight: “She Wears This Pink Dress…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News