Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, earlier known as Robsten, were one of the most talked about couples after they began dating during the filming of Twilight. As the young actors played love interests, Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, the fans were shocked by their reported cheating scandal. They split around the final franchise instalment, “Breaking Dawn: Part 2,” which was released in November 2012.

The chemistry between Kristen and Robert was visible when they first met on the sets. Even during the filming, the Twilight director felt that the actors’ chemistry was so palpable that she warned Pattinson off of dating Stewart. However, as they became one of the long-lost couples in the showbiz industry, the director once recalled an incident of their audition and how they performed Twilight’s kissing scene on her bed when Pattinson fell down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation on The Big Hit Podcast, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke revealed how she tested Pattinson and Stewart’s chemistry on her own bed as a part of the audition. Adding about the audition, she revealed that Robert Pattinson, then-21 years old, fell off the bed, which concerned her due to Kristen Stewart being 17 at the time. “Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed. They did the kissing scene, and he fell off and landed right there on this floor,” said the Twilight director.

Upon filming the passionate kissing scene, the Twilight director had to say, ‘Dude, calm down’ as she had a small video camera. Catherine Hardwicke added that she warned the actors as Kristen was 17 years old. She told Robert Pattinson, “In our country, it’s illegal to have a sexual; And he’s like, ‘Oh, okay, whatever.’” However, after the audition, Hardwicke said Kristen told her she wanted Robert Pattison to play the immortal vampire Edward Cullen. “At the end, Kristen was like, ‘It has to be Rob'”

Let us know what do you think about it and for more reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Kristen Stewart Shared How Fame Almost Destroyed Her Personal Life & Made Her Lose All Control, Said “I Was Freaking Out That Everyone Was F***ing Staring At Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News