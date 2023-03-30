Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny, who is currently rumoured to be dating supermodel Kendall Jenner, spilled the beans on his first on-screen kiss with a man. In his new interview, the 29-year-old recalled how it was a penalty for being with several women in his life. The Reggaeton star will soon be seen the drama flick called Cassandro.

In the movie, Bad Bunny plays the love interest of Mexican actor and producer Gael García Bernal. In his fresh interview, the musician said that he took his first on-screen kiss as a job and nothing more than that. For the unversed, the rapper was all over the headlines in August 2022 when he kissed a male back-up dancer during his performance at the VMAs.

Shedding light on his first on-screen kiss, Bad Bunny told TIME magazine as reported by outlet People, “My first kiss for a movie and it was with a man.” The ‘Party’ hitmaker then joked, “That’s the penalty I get for being with so many women during my life.” The rapper added, “If you’re acting, you’re being someone you’re not. So when they asked me for that, I said, ‘Yes, I’m here for whatever you want.’ I think it was very cool, I didn’t feel uncomfortable.” Bad Bunny’s upcoming film premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January. A release date for the same is yet to be decided.

Apart from music and acting, Bad Bunny has always made headlines for the way he dresses. In 2020, he dressed up in drag for the music video of ‘Yo Perreo Sola’. In the same year, he also spoke about challenging toxic masculinity.

In an interview with another publication, Bad Bunny said that for him s*x is a giant world, and everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however, they want, with infinite possibilities. He added that in the end we are all human beings adding, “Everybody feels, everybody falls in love with whoever they’re meant to.”

On the work front, Bad Bunny will soon be seen in Marvel’s first Latino lead in a live-action Spider-Man spinoff called ‘El Muerto’. The film will hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

