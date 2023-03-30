The Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU has introduced some of the strongest superheroes from the comic books played by some amazing actors. The varied range of heroes includes Thor and Captain Marvel played by Chris Hemsworth and Brie Larson respectively. The fans get at loggerheads when it comes to who among them is the strongest but it seems the actors also can be grumpy about it. Larson’s comment about who strongest among all the Avengers is irked Chris once. Keep reading to know in detail.

In the MCU Chris Thor Odinson is the God of Thunder and on the other hand, Brie’s Carol Danvers gets her power through exposure to an explosion of a Kree device while assisting Mar-Vell. Her character allegedly overpowered Thanos at one point in Avengers: Endgame, while Chris’ decapitated him in the same in the initial few minutes of the film.

Now in a report by FandomWire, during the promotion of Avengers: Endgame, Brie Larson struck a nerve in Chris Hemsworth when she said that she is the strongest of them all. As per the report she was in an interview with the Thor star and Don Cheadle aka War Machine in the MCU. They were asked who is stronger among the actors she declared herself the strongest.

Brie Larson said, “There’s no competition for me because I’m the strongest so, it’s just kind of like a difference, it’s not as I’ve said before, it’s not it’s just a fact it’s not a personal opinion, it’s not a reflection on what you can’t do but it is also kind of a reflection on all these.” But that did not board well with Hemsworth as he retorted saying, “should we have a fight?”

That would have settled it once and for all. Who do you think is the strongest? Chris Hemsworth’s Thor or Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel? Let us know in the comments. and for more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

