Chris Hemsworth never fails to entertain his fans, either with his acting skills or with his fun social media banters. The Thor actor often replies to his fans’ tweets and makes their day. He recently left his fans in splits with a rather sweet but sarcastic gesture on one of his so-called lookalikes.

He is an Australian actor who grew to prominence with the Australian TV series Home And Away. The actor further established himself as a lead actor in Hollywood with the 2011 Marvel Studios film Thor.

Chris Hemsworth recently made one of his fans’ day with his sweet gesture. Seemingly, Hemsworth came across a Twitter user named Justin who claimed looks like the Extraction star. Justin shared side-by-side pictures of himself and Hemsworth on Twitter and joked that he is told he looks like the actor. He further asked his followers if they think the same.

As the tweet caught Chris Hemsworth’s attention, he quickly agreed with him and wrote, “This guy thought he’d trick us all by posting himself twice…” The actor left his fans in splits as they dropped sarcastic comments on the post.

This guy thought he’d trick us all by posting himself twice… https://t.co/bHVPawWYys — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) February 14, 2023

While a Twitter user wrote, “Oh my…. TWINS?” another penned, “I have my doubts if you are the one on the left or the one on the right.” A third user commented, “a haircut away from being twins.” Many also hailed Chris Hemsworth for his kind gesture.

Justin was apparently thrilled by Hemsworth’s reaction as he responded, “Thank you brother Chris, but alas, i am the one on the right.” He further offered Chris to call him if he needs an extra stunt double.

An elated Justin further tweeted, “Chris Hemsworth just called my sexy I’m never going to fail.” He also added “certified chris hemsworth lookalike” to his Twitter bio.

