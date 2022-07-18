Thor: Love and Thunder is following the same steps laid out by the previous Marvel flick at the box office. From a thunderous start to a steady growth to a major drop on the second weekend, it has ticked on all the points. The Chris Hemsworth starrer was one of the most anticipated releases of this year.

It has received mixed reviews from fans who praised Taika Waititi’s skill to make a hilarious superhero flick. Though some didn’t think it was as good as its predecessor, Ragnarok. Its critical reviews have been subpar as well, with a 68% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

Now, Thor: Love and Thunder has seen another punch in its guts as the Chris Hemsworth starrer faced a major drop on its second weekend. The superhero sequel fell by 68%, making only $46 million domestically (US and Canada), which ranks as the worst fall in Marvel Cinematic Universe history. To give you a perspective of just how bad it is, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a drop of 67%, while Spider-Man: No Way Home was 68% as well, but had made $100 million more on its opening.

Despite that, Thor: Love and Thunder has seen marvelous growth globally as it now stands at $712 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. This consists of $233 million domestically and $479 million overseas. No matter what people say about Marvel, they, time and again, have proven that they are masters of making box office hits.

While talking about the movie, recently, Chris Hemsworth revealed that unlike his fans, his wife, Elsa Pataky, wasn’t a fan of his bulked-up body. The Spiderhead star shared Elsa’s reaction and said that she found his muscular body for the Asgardian “too much.”

Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Natalia Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Chris Pratt, and more. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

