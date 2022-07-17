Ben Affleck is one of the most celebrated actors of Hollywood who has time and again proved his calibre through a variety of movies. The actor is famous for his work in movies like Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Deep Water, and Gone Girl amongst others. Back in 2016, one of his co-stars, Sienna Miller, had revealed how tiring it was to pull off 9 hours of s*x scenes even though Ben was extremely professional and hard working while doing the movie.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ben and Sienna worked together in the popular film Live By Night, which was also directed by him. The movie was about a group of gangsters from Boston and hit the theatres in January 2017.

Advertisement

In a conversation with E! News, Sienna Miller had opened up about doing a back-to-back s*x scene with Ben Affleck for Live By Night. “There was a montage in the script saying we did it everywhere: in the car, in the bar… I was like, ‘That’s an entire day of just love scenes! OK. How do we do this? Obviously, by the time nine hours of it has gone past, I was shaking with tears running down my face. I mean, I can’t tell you—but you have to laugh. Ben is just professional. It is what it is”, Sienna said.

Speaking about her equation with Ben Affleck, Sienna Miller said, “t’s hysterical. Ben and I are like brother and sister, thank God, so there was no awkwardness. There was just a lot of stupid giggling. He’s very professional—I am not, but he is. In that environment, it was a cool scene.”

Sienna Miller also shed some light on how they had to film a few scenes back to back. “I was like ‘OK, obviously Joe Coughlin (the character) is a real performer.’ This happened three times, and by the third I [finally said], ‘Are you joking?’. “And then I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re trying to tell people, Ben, about your s*xual prowess—your abilities.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up On Starting A Family With Fiancé Ben Affleck: “I Love The Idea Of The Future…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram