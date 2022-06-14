Ever since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance, the two haven’t stopped being in the news. Their PDA is just too cute to ignore, and it was the same back when they first got together in 2002. But, it seems like Madonna had some issues with the couple catching all the attention.

For the unversed, Bennifer met for the first time in 2001 on the sets of their movie, Gigli. The two sparked chemistry instantly and began dating after JLo filed for divorce from Cris Judd. Soon after, the two were engaged, but in 2004, they split.

After getting married and divorced to different partners and having kids with them, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited in 2021. It’s like they were meant to be. Amongst all of this, one thing has remained constant, and that is the media attention the two garnered. Many people, including Madonna, felt that the two brought that kind of media scrutiny onto themselves.

Madonna believed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their relationship a bit too transparent. Back in 2003, the Material Girl singer hit the headlines after speaking on Bennifer. She said that the pair “courted the media attention” and added that there are parts of the relationship that one must keep private.

As per Showbiz CheatSheet, Ben didn’t stay quiet and responded to the pop singer’s remarks about him and Lopez. He called her words a cliché and said that she was the one who sought out all the media attention through her book, Sex, for which she did a n*de photoshoot. “I didn’t do a book with me n*ked,” Ben said.

What Madonna said was a thing of the past. Now, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been engaged once again. Both are on a house hunt to live with their blended families.

