Tom Holland was called Mr Zendaya, and his fans have some thoughts on it. The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars are one the cutest couples in Hollywood who steal away the spotlight whenever they are together. Just recently, the Euphoria actress melted the hearts of her fans after posting an adorable photo with her beau on his birthday.

The two are spotted hanging out on several occasions, and we cannot stop swooning over how the two hold each other’s hands as they walk. Now, a debate has been sparked amongst the fans on Twitter after Tom was called by Daya’s name.

A renowned fashion publication published a story on Tom Holland where they mentioned him as Mr Zendaya. This was followed by several others calling him by this nickname as well. But it is the fans who decide whether this goes or not, and they love it.

“It’s the fact that Tom Holland would be giggling and kicking his feet at being called Mr Zendaya,” wrote one user.

“mr zendaya is funny af y’all are too serious, tom would giggle,” said another.

One fan said, “You know you made it when people call you mr. Zendaya.”

“Tom Holland becoming Mr. Zendaya is what the world needed, right now,” wrote another fan.

Check out more reactions here:

tom holland when he reads the tabloids and sees them calling him "mr zendaya" pic.twitter.com/nliHim2uXN — ‏ً (@chenstanclub) June 13, 2022

I hope Zendaya and Mr Zendaya are having a good day. They are probably laughing at this whole Mr Zendaya thing pic.twitter.com/glyQ1psLKq — Multi stan 🐝🐝🐝 (@OneFandomVerse) June 13, 2022

he is definitely mr zendaya pic.twitter.com/rD2TX101Tc — bella 🍂 (@moonysdwt) June 13, 2022

MR ZENDAYA😭 NEVER IMAGINED I'D WITNESS THIS DISMANTLING OF PATRIARCHY https://t.co/StpFRakZr2 — ❄𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘩❄ (@11thhourvirgo) June 13, 2022

Previously, the actress opened up about how the Uncharted star while filming the hit HBO show. The Dune star plays the role of a drug addict teen named Rue. Z has shared how Tom would visit the sets while he was filming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Zendaya also added that Tom Holland has supported her while adding that it is good to be surrounded by love, and a healthy break is needed while filming the show. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

