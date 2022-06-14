The release of Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt from WWE remains to be one of the most talked-about things in the pro-wrestling world. It’s almost a year since Wyatt was released and we continue to hear some hot talks related to him. The latest claims that are flowing in are really something unexpected.

It was on 31st July that Wyatt was released from the company after his 12-year association. It came as a huge shocker not just for WWE fans but even for those who follow pro-wrestling closely. Be it his high salary to weight issues, several reasons came into the debate over his release. Now, the latest we hear about is him being more harm than good for the company.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bray Wyatt was definitely a big star but he killed many babyfaces in WWE. “You can make the argument for Bray Wyatt becoming a big star, and he was absolutely a huge merchandise seller. You can also make the argument that he was not a success. I know people there who have made the argument that, ‘Oh, he’s one of the most over guys. He sold a lot of merchandise’,” Meltzer said.

Dave Meltzer continued, “He was fired for reasons having nothing to do with being over or not over, and he was not fired having to do with his gimmick. He was fired having to do with things that I probably shouldn’t talk about, so I’m not going to start a can of worms. It’s got nothing to do with that. He also had health issues, as far as being kept out of action and everything like that.”

“The argument against him was that, you know, with the exception of Daniel Bryan, pretty much everybody he worked with got destroyed by him, and was left for [expletive]. They had to rebuild and had to turn heel,” he added saying how Bray Wyatt proved harmful for babyfaces in WWE.

Only Bray Wyatt knows the truth and we’re definitely in to hear his side!

