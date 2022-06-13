Iman Vellani has become the new sweetheart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her entry as the titular role in the new web series Ms Marvel. The actress recently talked about how she had this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a superhero and trust us it’s highly hilarious!

Advertisement

Kamala Khan aka Iman has earned huge appreciation from fans and critics for her performance in her first-ever major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe venture!

Advertisement

Recently, as per News18, Iman Vellani was seen in a press conference for Ms Marvel where she talked about how she bagged the role. Speaking about it, the actress said, “This is the brownest way this could happen. February 2020, I get the WhatsApp forward. I thought it was a scam. I don’t know what casting calls look like but they are not white pages that say, ‘Ms Marvel, Disney+ and headshot and resume here.'”

Continuing the story, Ms Marvel‘s Kamala Khan aka Iman Vellani explained that she forwarded a very academic resume and a photograph of herself and revealed that she later received a call from the casting team, “I was making excuses for myself out of fear of failure. And at, like, 3:00 a.m. the night it was due, I sent in my self-tape. I was like, my 10-year-old self is gonna hate me if I don’t even try. And two days later I get a call.” She added, “They’re like, do you have a lawyer? We wanna fly you to LA and I was like, I have a math test, but okay. And next thing, I’m in LA with my dad.”

The actress also talked about her character at the conference. She said, “Ms Marvel always understood fan culture on such a cellular level, and it just really elevated the storytelling in a really unique way. She’s a 16-year-old kid with super powers, fine, we’ve seen that before. But she’s also a fan of every other hero within the MCU canon. That fascination and excitement are so shared with real-life Marvel fans, so that’s why we relate to her. She reacts how we would when she gets powers.”

Now would you ignore a Whatsapp forward after knowing you could have a chance to be the next Marvel superhero-like Iman Vellani? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: For Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo In Ms Marvel, Makers Are Ready To Go Back & Reshoot, Say “We’d Want To Make A Bad Boys 3’s Remake With Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram