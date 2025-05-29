After Kamala Khan made her electric debut in 2022’s Ms. Marvel, fans quickly latched on to Iman Vellani’s charm and authenticity. The show was praised for its representation, coming-of-age tone, and a fresh take on the superhero formula. Kamala’s transition from Disney+ to the big screen in the Marvels was seen as a step forward for the character, perhaps the first in many. But more than a year later, the future of Ms. Marvel Season 2 remains in limbo.

Now, a disheartening update has arrived from within the cast. Aramis Knight, who portrayed the vigilante Red Dagger, offered an honest outlook about his future in the franchise. Speaking to ScreenRant during the Karate Kid: Legends NYC premiere, Knight not only hinted that his return seems unlikely, he outright cast doubt on whether Ms. Marvel Season 2 will happen at all.

Aramis Knight On Ms. Marvel Season 2’s Fate

Aramis Knight’s candid answers may have confirmed what fans feared: Ms. Marvel Season 2 is no closer to becoming a reality. He was asked if fans have seen the last of Red Dagger, to which he replied, “I wish not, but I think so.” He further elaborated when asked if Ms. Marvel would have a second season.

“I don’t think so. I mean, it’s been a long time now, so I am not really sure. I mean, I would love to. I was supposed to make appearances and other things, but it didn’t end up working out, and some logistical stuff, and COVID stuff, and I think also creative stuff. But I mean that was also an amazing show, but I dunno, I’m still waiting for the call to be honest,” Knight responded.

Knight further hoped for a potential return if Ms. Marvel is actually somewhere in the MCU, building the team of Young Avengers. His current remarks don’t spell official cancellation, but they do reflect a project with no confirmed future. With Marvel Studios undergoing internal restructuring and reevaluating its television slate post-Phase 5, Ms. Marvel Season 2 may remain shelved or pivot into something else entirely.

