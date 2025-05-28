Karate Kid: Legends, the sixth film of The Karate Kid franchise, is set for its theatrical release on 30th May 2025, including Indian theatres. Interestingly, Ajay Devgn and his son Yug Devgn have done the voiceovers for the Hindi version. Before the eagerly anticipated film hits the big screens, we have got you covered if you are interested in revisiting all or some of the earlier Karate Kid films from the comfort of your home. We have collated the list of all the Karate Kid movies and where you can stream them on Indian OTT platforms. So, here we go.

1. The Karate Kid

Release Year – 1984

– 1984 Streaming On – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video (Sony Pictures Channel), MX Player

– Netflix, Amazon Prime Video (Sony Pictures Channel), MX Player IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Director – John G. Avildsen

Plot: The film follows a teenage boy, Daniel LaRusso (played by Ralph Macchio), who relocates to California with his mother but struggles to adjust to the new place. To make matters worse, he is bullied by Cobra Kai dojo students led by Johnny Lawrence (played by William Zabka). Daniel finds an unexpected mentor in a reclusive martial arts expert, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), and requests that he teach him to fight back. With Mr. Miyagi’s unconventional training, Daniel prepares to face his tormentors in a high-stakes karate tournament.

2. The Karate Kid Part II

Release Year – 1986

– 1986 Streaming On – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video (Sony Pictures Channel), MX Player

– Netflix, Amazon Prime Video (Sony Pictures Channel), MX Player IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Director – John G. Avildsen

Plot: After hearing about Mr. Miyagi’s dying father, Daniel accompanies him to his childhood home in Okinawa, Japan. After they reach, Mr. Miyagi encounters an old enemy while Daniel befriends a local girl, Kumiko. However, tensions rise when Daniel crosses paths with a hostile young man, leading to a dramatic and dangerous showdown.

3. The Karate Kid Part III

Release Year – 1989

– 1989 Streaming On – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video (Sony Pictures Channel)

– Netflix, Amazon Prime Video (Sony Pictures Channel) IMDb Rating : 5.3/10

: 5.3/10 Director – John G. Avildsen

Plot: In this sequel, Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Miyagi return from Okinawa only to find themselves targeted by their former rival John Kreese (played by Martin Kove), who still harbours a grudge against them. Kreese teams up with a ruthless ally, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), to seek revenge for his humiliating defeat. Now, Daniel must face a brutal new opponent, but he must remember the lessons taught by Mr. Miyagi to overcome his most difficult challenge yet.

4. The Next Karate Kid

Release Year – 1994

– 1994 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video (Sony Pictures Channel), MX Player

– Amazon Prime Video (Sony Pictures Channel), MX Player IMDb Rating: 4.6/10

4.6/10 Director – Christopher Cain

Plot: This was the first Karate Kid movie not starring Ralph Macchio. In this installment, Mr. Miyagi takes a rebellious and grieving teenage girl, Julie Pierce (played by Hilary Swank), under his wing. Mr. Miyagi trains his new student to channel her inner turmoil and anger and to stand up against her bullies by teaching her karate.

5. The Karate Kid

Release Year – 2010

– 2010 Streaming On – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video (Sony Pictures Channel), MX Player

On – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video (Sony Pictures Channel), MX Player IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Director – Harald Zwart

Plot: In this standalone reboot, the story focuses on a 12-year-old boy, Dre Parker (played by Jaden Smith), who moves from Detroit to Beijing with his single, working mother. He attracts the attention of a bunch of school bullies who are trained in martial arts. After getting into trouble, he is helped by a quiet maintenance man, Mr. Han (played by Jackie Chan), who teaches him the art of kung fu and other life lessons to defend himself from the bullies.

Karate Kid: Legends – Plot & Cast

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle (I Am Not Okay with This, The End of the F***ing World) in his feature film directorial debut, Karate Kid: Legends takes place after the events shown in the recently concluded Cobra Kai series. The underlying plot of the film follows a gifted martial artist, Li Fong (Ben Wang), who relocates to New York City with his mother.

But when the Kung Fu expert becomes the target of local karate champion Connor Day (Aramis Knight), he decides to enter a karate tournament under the guidance of Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). The film also features Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen in supporting roles.

Karate Kid: Legends Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the upcoming martial arts drama here to get a better idea of the film’s plot, characters, and setting. It will be interesting to see whether the latest Karate Kid film can match or even surpass the cult status and critical response of the first 1984 movie. The verdict will be out in just a few days.

