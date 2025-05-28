Ryan Coogler’s highly rated horror movie Sinners is soon to hit the digital platforms. It has been in the theatres for thirty-nine days and has amassed a worldwide gross of $338.8 million and counting. Now, people can enjoy the spine-chilling vampire horror flick in the comforts of their homes. Keep scrolling for the deets.

About the film

It is a supernatural horror movie with a fresh new take on vampire content. Ryan Coogler directed with Michael B Jordan in the lead in dual roles alongside a dynamic cast comprising Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

Sinners is set in 1932 in the Mississippi Delta. It features Michael B Jordan as twin brothers who return to their hometown to start their lives anew, where a supernatural evil confronts them. The movie received 97% from the critics and 96% from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes. The film has been trending at the domestic box office chart since its release, giving tough competition to big releases, including MCU’s Thunderbolts* and WB’s A Minecraft Movie.

How much has Sinners collected at the box office so far?

Michael B Jordan‘s movie has emerged as a significant box office success, and it is more remarkable as it is an original story alongside being a non-franchise film. Sinners is one of the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time in the US. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the movie collected $48.00 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office.

Sinners has been marking one of the smallest declines for a movie opening above $40 million. It has occasionally outpaced the dailies of Oppenheimer and even Deadpool and Wolverine. It has grossed $258.78 million after 39 days of release in the US and $80.1 million overseas. Therefore, the global cume of the horror flick has hit the $338.88 million mark against a price tag of $90 million [estimated]. This might fall after hitting the digital platforms.

How to watch Sinners online?

The film’s official X handle [formerly Twitter] has revealed Sinners’ digital release date. Ryan Coogler’s film will be released on digital platforms on rent and as VOD on June 3, followed by 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 8. It will have bonus materials for the viewers. The special features will include deleted scenes, a Making of Sinners featurette, and more. People can pre-order it on Apple TV and Prime Video now before it hits online next week.

A knock at the door, a knockout cinematic experience. Watch out for #SinnersMovie – coming to Digital 6/3. pic.twitter.com/Tq34zuVlnl — SinnersMovie (@SinnersMovie) May 28, 2025

This on-set picture of #SinnersMovie is so wholesome 🫶 Get ready to watch Ryan Coogler’s masterpiece at home in ONE WEEK! pic.twitter.com/Ldb4kp5oX4 — Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) May 27, 2025

