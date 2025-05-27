The Malayalam dance musical comedy, Dance Party, finally gets its digital release. The film had a theatrical release in December 2023 and enjoyed favorable reviews from the family and young audiences alike. It could not perform creditably at the box office, but the few who watched it appreciated the acting, comedy, and music too. Recently, the OTT platform announced that the film will soon be available for streaming.

When & Where To watch Dance Party

Dance Party will be available to stream from May 30, 2025, on Manorama Max. The platform shared the news on social media with the caption, “Dance Party | From May 30 | manoramaMAX.”

Fans of Malayalam movies, music, and comedy can now enjoy the film at home. If you are looking for something light, musical, and full of laughs, Dance Party is a good pick for your watchlist.

About Dance Party

Written and directed by Sohan Seenulal, Dance Party explores the colorful lives of a group of friends who embrace life with energy and celebration. The film follows Anikuttan, who dreams of marrying his girlfriend Anitha. Complications arise when his brother Boban gets engaged to the mayor’s daughter, who had a past fling with Boban’s friend Bobby. This web of connections causes humorous confusion, and Anikuttan must deal with the fallout while trying to preserve his relationship.

The story combines a love story and comedy with musical layers, a feel-good entertainer open to any viewer. With a set of stars like Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko, Prayaga Martin, Lena, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Jude Anthany Joseph, Saju Navodaya, and Jolly Chirayath. The music by Rahul Raj and Bijibal adds a delightful groove to the storytelling.

Dance Party Trailer

