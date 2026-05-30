Mortal Kombat II has finally surpassed the global haul of the OG Mortal Kombat movie and emerged as the franchise’s biggest movie at the worldwide box office. It has also set another significant global record in the field of fighting game adaptations. The movie is suffering amid all the big-budget releases, and despite underperforming, it has achieved this feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office in North America?

According to the latest report, the Karl Urban starrer Mortal Kombat movie collected just $341k on its third Thursday at the box office in North America. It is out of the top 5 domestic rankings, ranking #7. It declined by 55.3% from last Thursday at the box office in North America. Therefore, in 21 days, the film has reached $75.7 million in North America.

Edges closer to the $130 million worldwide

The film has also failed to earn fans at the international box office. Mortal Kombat II has reached $46.9 million cume at the international box office. Allied to the domestic cume of $75.7 million, the worldwide collection has reached $122.6 million. It is tracking to hit $130 million at the worldwide box office [via Box Office Mojo]. The movie is expected to gross around $135 million worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $75.7 million

International – $46.9 million

Worldwide – $122.6 million

Surpasses 1995’s Mortal Kombat worldwide

The first martial arts fantasy film in this franchise, Mortal Kombat, was released in 1995. Directed by Paul Anderson, it collected $122.2 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. Karl Urban starrer Mortal Kombat II has officially surpassed the global haul of the OG movie on its third Thursday, owing to its modest domestic gross. With that, the film has also achieved a significant feat worldwide.

Mortal Kombat, released in 1995, was the all-time highest-grossing fighting game adaptation domestically and worldwide. Mortal Kombat II had beaten the domestic haul a few days ago and has now also surpassed the 1995 classic worldwide, becoming the all-time highest-grossing fighting game adaptation. It is also now the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Check out the global totals of the Mortal Kombat movies.

Mortal Kombat II – $122.6 million Mortal Kombat [1995] – $122.2 million Mortal Kombat [2021] – $82.4 million Mortal Kombat: Annihilations – $51.4 million

Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat II was released on May 8.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Matt Damon vs Tom Holland Worldwide Box Office Battle: Which Actor’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies Were More Profitable?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News