Cinephiles across the world are now eagerly waiting for Christopher Nolan’s next movie, The Odyssey. Starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, the fantasy action film is all set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026.

After delivering multiple big hits at the worldwide box office like The Dark Knight trilogy (combined worldwide gross of $2.5 billion), Inception ($839.8 million), and Interstellar ($774.7 million), Christopher Nolan’s most recent theatrical release, Oppenheimer, grossed $975.8 million globally. So, hopes are naturally quite high for his next directorial effort – The Odyssey. Keeping in mind the star-studded cast and the strong buzz around the film, it will be interesting to see whether it can outperform Oppenheimer’s global earnings.

On that note, let’s take a look at how much The Odyssey would need to earn worldwide to surpass the massive theatrical profit of the film’s lead actor, Matt Damon’s 2015 sci-fi film, The Martian.

The Martian – Worldwide Earnings, Budget, & Theatrical Profit (Estimated)

Made on a budget of $108 million, the Ridley Scott-directed sci-fi film went on to gross an impressive $630.6 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo data. Based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule, the film needed to earn $270 million to break even at the box office.

This means The Martian generated an estimated theatrical profit of $360.6 million. Now, the big question is: Can The Odyssey earn enough at the global box office to match and even surpass the massive theatrical profit of the 2015 Matt Damon film?

The Odyssey – Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

According to, The Odyssey reportedly has a budget of $250 million. This means it needs to earn $625 million just to break even at the box office under the 2.5x multiplier rule.

Worldwide Earnings Target

To match the theatrical profit of The Martian ($360.6 million), The Odyssey would need to earn $985.6 million worldwide, which is $9.8 million more than what Oppenheimer earned. Since crossing the $900 million mark isn’t guaranteed for any film in the post-pandemic theatrical landscape, it won’t be easy, even for a star-studded film like The Odyssey, to turn a big profit from its theatrical run.

Moreover, since Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters two weeks later on July 31, the competition will get tougher from then on. That said, considering Christopher Nolan’s filmography, we can never underestimate the box office pull his films have. So, The Odyssey’s final box office verdict will only become clear after its release on July 17.

What Is The Odyssey All About?

The epic fantasy action film features Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, who wants to return home after the Trojan War. During his long and arduous journey, he comes across dangerous obstacles and mythical creatures. Meanwhile, his family has been waiting for his return for many years and is not even sure whether he is alive or not.

The Odyssey Trailer

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