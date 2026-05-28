Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is all set to be released in theaters on July 31, 2026, around four months before Avengers: Doomsday, which will hit the big screen on December 18. The Destin Daniel Cretton-directed feature is being thought of by many fans as the film that could put the Marvel Cinematic Universe back on track at the box office in a big way.

When Sam Raimi directed his first Spider-Man film, starring Tobey Maguire, back in 2002, he gave audiences a fresh way of experiencing superhero movies with a fine blend of big-spectacle action and emotionally resonant storytelling. Each entry in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy grossed over $700 million worldwide and became highly profitable cinematic ventures. Later, Andrew Garfield’s two Spider-Man films carried forward the legacy but could not replicate the success of Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

However, the solo Spider-Man films under the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), starring Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero, took the franchise to a different level altogether. In fact, the last installment, Spider-Man: No Way Home, grossed a whopping $1.921 billion worldwide and currently ranks as the eighth-highest-grossing film of all time at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Spider-Man Films – Worldwide Earnings & Budget

First, let’s see how much the live-action solo Spider-Man films earned at the worldwide box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo, along with their estimated budgets and break-even points (using the 2.5x multiplier rule).

1. Spider-Man (2002)

Worldwide Total: $804.5 million

$804.5 million Budget: $139 million

$139 million Break-Even: $347.5 million

2. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Worldwide Total: $786.4 million

$786.4 million Budget: $200 million

$200 million Break-Even: $500 million

3. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Worldwide Total: $885.8 million

$885.8 million Budget: $258 million

$258 million Break-Even: $645 million

4. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Worldwide Total: $757.9 million

$757.9 million Budget: $230 million

$230 million Break-Even: $575 million

5. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Worldwide Total: $709 million

$709 million Budget: $200 million

$200 million Break-Even: $500 million

6. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Worldwide Total: $881 million

$881 million Budget: $175 million

$175 million Break-Even: $437.5 million

7. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Worldwide Total: $1.133 billion

$1.133 billion Budget: $160 million

$160 million Break-Even: $400 million

8. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Worldwide Total: $1.921 billion

$1.921 billion Budget: $200 million

$200 million Break-Even: $500 million

Theatrical Profits of Live-Action Spider-Man Films (Estimated)

Spider-Man: No Way Home: $1.421 billion Spider-Man: Far From Home: $733 million Spider-Man: $457 million Spider-Man: Homecoming: $443.5 million Spider-Man 2: $286.4 million Spider-Man 3: $240.8 million The Amazing Spider-Man 2: $209 million The Amazing Spider-Man: $182.9 million

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Theatrical Profit Target (Estimated)

For Spider-Man: Brand New Day to rank among the top 3 live-action solo Spider-Man movies in terms of estimated box office profits, it needs to generate a theatrical profit of $457 million. Assuming the film is made on a $200-250 million budget range, and since it’s expected to cross the $1 billion worldwide mark, Brand New Day appears to be well-positioned to surpass that profit figure. However, the final outcome will become clear only after its release on July 31.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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