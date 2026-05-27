Travis Knight’s Masters of the Universe, the second live-action adaptation of Mattel’s fantasy adventure franchise, is set to hit U.S. theaters on June 5, 2026. Starring Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role as Adam Glenn/He-Man, it needs to earn just $17.3 million to outgross the 1987 film starring Dolph Lundgren, so surpassing that target won’t be a problem.

Moreover, given the current buzz and early positive reactions, it is also expected to recover its estimated $170 million production budget during its ongoing run. However, to break even at the box office, it needs to earn $425 million worldwide, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule.

While it remains to be seen whether Masters of the Universe can achieve that crucial break-even box office threshold, let’s take a look at how much the film needs to earn worldwide to rank among the current top five highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2026.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Films of 2026 (Worldwide)

At the time of writing, here is the list of the top five highest-grossing Hollywood movies of 2026 so far, along with their global earnings according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: $982.3 million Michael: $790.1 million Project Hail Mary: $675.9 million The Devil Wears Prada 2: $607.8 million Hoppers: $371.9 million

What The Above Numbers Mean For Masters of the Universe

The above figures suggest that for Masters of the Universe to crack the top five highest-grossing Hollywood releases of 2026, it must earn at least $371.9 million worldwide. According to an earlier projection by Box Office Pro, Masters of the Universe is tracking for a $25-35 million domestic opening.

If the film’s positive critical reception matches the upper end or exceeds the projected opening weekend range, followed by consistent weekday and weekend holds, gets strong support from international markets, and attracts diehard fans of the He-Man franchise, it has the potential to surpass the $371.9 million figure to rank among 2026’s top 5 films during its ongoing run. However, the final box office outcome will become clear only after its theatrical release on June 5.

What Is Masters of the Universe All About?

The film is about how Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) returns to planet Eternia after fifteen years, but is devastated to find out that his home has been destroyed under the evil rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). He joins forces with Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba) to save his family, defeat the powerful enemy by becoming the most powerful man in the universe – He-Man.

Masters of the Universe Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Masters Of The Universe Cast & Character Guide: Who Plays He-Man, Skeletor & More?

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