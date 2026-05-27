Veteran Hollywood actress Demi Moore, who has starred in several popular films in the past, like Ghost, A Few Good Men, and Indecent Proposal, was last seen on the big screen in the 2024 body-horror film The Substance. That film received positive reviews from critics and earned $77.3 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. And now, she is currently starring in the crime-comedy film, I Love Boosters, which hit U.S. theaters on May 22, 2026.

Stellar Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score

Like The Substance, the Boots Riley-directed feature has received rave reviews from critics and currently holds an impressive 92% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. But has the positive critical reception translated into equally impressive box office numbers? Let’s find out.

Box Office Performance (Domestic)

I Love Boosters opened to $3.8 million across 1,750 North American locations and added another $0.9 million on Memorial Day (May 25). This has taken its cumulative domestic tally to $4.7 million, according to Box Office Mojo data. In comparison, The Substance opened to $3.2 million in North America and went on to gross $17.6 million domestically.

While it remains to be seen if I Love Boosters can outgross The Substance in North America, the more important question is: Can the Neon release earn enough during its ongoing run to break even at the box office and become profitable theatrically?

Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

According to Variety, the film was made on a $20 million budget. This implies that it needs to earn $50 million worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. As of now, it needs to add another $45.3 million worldwide to reach this crucial box-office milestone.

To hit that target, I Love Boosters would need to post steady weekday and weekend numbers over the next 3-4 weeks in North America, in addition to solid support from international markets, whose figures are yet to be revealed. We should get more clarity on the film’s box office performance in the coming weeks.

What’s I Love Boosters All About?

The film follows three shoplifters, Corvette (Keke Palmer), Sade (Naomi Ackie), and Mariah (Taylour Paige), who survive by reselling luxury fashion items. After a powerful designer (Demi Moore) steals Corvette’s idea, they decide to target her fashion empire.

I Love Boosters Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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