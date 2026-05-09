Veteran Hollywood actress Demi Moore has appeared in several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. The list includes Ghost (1990), A Few Good Men (1992), Indecent Proposal (1993), and Margin Call (2011), among others. The Oscar-nominated actress will next be seen on the big screen in the crime comedy I Love Boosters, slated for a U.S. theatrical release on May 22, 2026.

Directed by Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You), the Neon release currently holds an impressive 94% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. On the box office front, I Love Boosters is tracking to earn between $5 million and $7 million in its opening weekend in North America, according to Box Office Pro. With that in mind, let’s take a look at what the film needs to earn to surpass the domestic earnings of Demi Moore’s last theatrical release, The Substance.

So, let’s first see how the hit 2024 body horror film performed at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

The Substance – Box Office Summary

North America: $17.6 million

International: $59.7 million

Worldwide: $77.3 million

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, the upcoming film, I Love Boosters, would need to earn at least $17.6 million in North America to outgross The Substance domestically. Made on an $18 million budget, the 2024 film opened to $3.2 million domestically, suggesting a domestic opening-to-domestic earnings multiplier of 5.5x.

Assuming I Love Boosters performs similarly in North America and using the same multiplier, the film could earn between an estimated $27.5 million and $38.5 million domestically. Using these calculations and predictions, the latest Demi Moore film could outgross her previous big-screen release, The Substance. However, these are just early multiplier-based projections, and the final verdict should become clearer only after its release on May 22.

What Is The Plot of I Love Boosters?

The film follows three shoplifters, Corvette (Keke Palmer), Sade (Naomi Ackie), and Mariah (Taylour Paige), who survive by reselling luxury fashion items. After a powerful designer (Demi Moore) steals Corvette’s idea, they decide to target her fashion empire.

I Love Boosters – Official Trailer

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