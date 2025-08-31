10 Demi Moore movies ranked from worst to best

Over the years, Demi Moore has emerged as one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood. After a two-year hiatus, Moore returned to the spotlight with immense acclaim for her performance in the award-winning film The Substance. Let us revisit 10 of Demi Moore’s movies, ranked from worst to best per their Rotten Tomatoes score.

10. Striptease

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Prime Video, Apple TV+ RT Score: 13%

13% Director: Andrew Bergman

Striptease marked a milestone movie for Demi Moore’s career as the actress received a hefty salary of $12.5 million for her role. While her salary became the talk of the town, the movie about a single mother and FBI secretary-turned-stripper failed to impress the critics and earned her a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress.

9. The Juror

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Prime Video, Apple TV+ RT Score: 22%

22% Director: Brian Gibson

Demi Moore received another Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress for The Juror in 1996. The film tells the story of a single mother (Moore) who gets selected for jury duty in a mafia trial. Shortly after, she faces challenges as a mobster intimidates her to convince the other jurors to give the accused a clean chit.

8. Indecent Proposal

Streaming On: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ RT Score: 34%

34% Director: Adrian Lyne

Though Indecent Proposal emerged as a commercial success, the film garnered generally negative reviews from critics for its shocking storyline. A young but destitute couple received a life-changing offer from a billionaire that could potentially improve their financial situation, but the condition was that Diana (Moore) had to sleep with the man. In her memoir Inside Out, Moore wrote that she was initially uncomfortable with the number of intimate scenes but chose it because of its “great story.”

7. G. I. Jane

Streaming On: Paramount+

Paramount+ RT Score: 53%

Director: Ridley Scott

The Ridley Scott directorial action drama G.I. Jane saw Moore embracing a new persona for the flick. The veteran actress takes up the role of Lt. Jordan, a woman trying to prove her worth in a predominantly male-dominated army team in a fictional counterpart of US Navy SEALs.

6. Disclosure

Streaming On: Netflix

Netflix RT Score: 59%

59% Director: Barry Levinson

While Disclosure opened at the box office with mixed reviews, it became a commercial success while exploring the themes of power dynamics, office politics and s*xual harassment. Breaking the glass ceiling in quite a literal sense, the film explored subverted gender politics and a man’s vulnerability in front of false accusations.

5. Ghost

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Prime Video, Apple TV+ RT Score: 75%

75% Director: Jerry Zucker

Ghost became one of Moore’s most memorable works not only because of its storyline (Bruce Joel Rubin even won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay) but also because of the iconic pottery scene. Swayze’s Sam gets murdered early in the film, but his spirit still loves his girlfriend Molly (Moore) and tries his best to save her from his murderer.

4. A Few Good Men

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV+, JioHotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV

Prime Video, Apple TV+, JioHotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV RT Score: 84%

84% Director: Rob Reiner

The multi-starrer courtroom classic had Moore essaying the role of a Lieutenant Commander. The plot follows the story of a military court martial trying to defend two U.S. Marines accused of a fellow Marine’s murder.

3. Margin Call

Streaming On: YouTube (On-Rent)

YouTube (On-Rent) RT Score: 87%

87% Director: J.C. Chander

Margin Call gave a chilling picture of the early stages of the 2008 financial crisis as it followed the lives of a few investment bankers over a period of 24 hours. As the film dealt with a serious subject, the actors needed to create a serious atmosphere on set.

2. If These Walls Could Talk

Streaming On: JioHotstar

JioHotstar RT Score: 88%

88% Director: Nancy Savoca, Cher

If These Walls Could Talk narrated the tale of three women residing in the same house at three different periods – 1952, 1974, and 1996. Their journeys were, however, similar, as they faced the same issues, including abortion and unplanned pregnancies. Apart from focusing on the three women’s personal experiences, the film also focused through a macro lens, offering societal thoughts on the same issues in three decades.

1. The Substance

Streaming On: Prime Video

Prime Video RT Score: 92%

92% Director: Coralie Fargeat

Demi Moore’s last outing, The Substance, was a raging success at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 and earned her an eleven-minute standing ovation. The Coralie Fargeat-directed body-horror earned immense critical acclaim, including Oscar nod.

