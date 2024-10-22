It is the season of small-budget movies, from Speak No Evil to Terrifier 3 and The Substance. Demi Moore’s movie is not affected by the multiple other films at the theatres, as it has been experiencing overwhelming success. The film has earned strong numbers even on its fifth weekend in the international markets. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie has an interesting subject. It revolves around a fading celebrity who uses a black market drug to temporarily create a much younger version of herself. However, the drug has unexpected side effects. Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid did a great job in this satirical body horror movie. According to reports, the film was made on an estimated budget of $17.5 million and is now Mubi’s first wide release in the United States.

The Substance is not only a financial success at the box office but also MUBI’s biggest hit ever. The satirical horror film also moves fans overseas. As per Luiz Fernando’s report, Demi Moore’s film scored a solid $4.3 million on the fifth weekend at the international markets. It has dropped only 24.6% from last weekend. The movie played in over 66 markets and now stands at a $28.7 million cume overseas.

Demi Moore-led The Substance has grossed $13.4 million so far from the theatres at the North American box office. Allied with the $28.7 million international cume, it has collected $42.1 million globally. The movie was made on a reported budget of $17.5 million. It collected 140.57% more of its production budget.

The satirical body horror film collected $3.20 million on its debut weekend. It has been holding its ground firmly, and despite so many releases at the cinemas, it is churning in winning numbers. The movie was released in the theatres on September 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Venom: The Last Dance Early Reviews Out: Tom Hardy’s Send-Off Movie Passes With Flying Colors, Some Even Call It The Best In Trilogy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News