Demi Moore and Joe Jonas might be the new ‘It’ couple of Hollywood. The two stars are making headlines due to their recent bond, which was forged during their appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Demi, 61, and Joe, 34, looked all smiles as they caught up at the event in the South of France and were reportedly getting all flirty with each other, sparking dating speculations. Pictures of the two having lunch together are doing the rounds on social media, further fueling the rumours.

Demi Moore and Joe Jonas’ Flirtatious Bonding at Cannes

Demi Moore was present at the prestigious festival to attend the premiere of her upcoming horror film, The Substance. Meanwhile, Joe made a surprise appearance onstage during his brother Nick’s performance. As the two brothers performed the hit track ‘Cake by the Ocean,’ Demi was spotted in the audience, enjoying and dancing along with actress Michelle Yeoh.

That is not all, Demi and Joe were later seen grabbing lunch and chatting at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. The two were all smiles together, while also being joined by Kevin Jonas and model Heidi Klum. As per reports, the pair met through mutual friends, as Joe shares a good rapport with Demi’s stylist Brad Goreski, and manager Jason Weinberg.

Platonic Friendship or Romantic Relationship?

For now, sources close to Joe and Demi seem to be in a dilemma about whether the two share a romantic relationship or just a platonic friendship. While one source claimed that things were getting all lovey-dovey between the two, another revealed that they were just flirting in a friendly way.

“Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship. They have mutual friends, and they bonded,” said a source as quoted by PageSix. Joe Jonas made news last year for his ugly divorce from Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, with whom he has two daughters. The singer then moved on with model Stormi Bree at the beginning of 2024 but broke up with her just five months later.

Demi, on her part, was previously married to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000, and to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013. In 2022, she was reported to be in a relationship with Swiss chef Daniel Humm, but the romance died down within a year.

