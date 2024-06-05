Marvel star Evangeline Lily has made a disappointing announcement about her career. She took to her social media to make the announcement. She has also been part of the MCU and The Hobbit franchise. Her acting career began over two decades ago, and now, with this decision of hers, the fans are upset about it yet they wish for the best for the actress. Scroll below for more.

The Ant-Man actress came into showbiz after being discovered by a Ford Modelling Agency agent. She gained recognition with her role in the series Lost, which ran for six seasons. Her fame increased after she appeared in the critically acclaimed The Hurt Locker. In 2011, she did Real Steel opposite Hugh Jackman, and when the latter reportedly offered her a role in the X-Men franchise, Lily turned it down as she wasn’t into superhero films.

In 2012, Evangeline Lilly joined The Hobbit franchise, and then in 2015, she entered the MCU as Hope Van Dyne, aka the Wasp, with the Ant-Man films. She also appeared in Avengers: Endgame. In 2023, Lilly once again reprised her role as Hope in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania.

On Monday, June 3, the Marvel star posted a 20-year-old video on her Instagram and wrote, “Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment.” It continued, “I might return to Hollywood one day, but for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY…and I AM HAPPY.”

Evangeline Lilly is much younger in the throwback video, where she shares her dreams for the future. The Ant-Man actress said she would like to be a retired actress someday with a family, including two children. Lilly also wished to become a writer and indulge in humanitarian work.

Evangeline Lilly starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is streaming on Disney+.

