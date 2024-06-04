Harry Potter is one of the biggest movie franchises of all time and has earned millions worldwide. This year, the third installment in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, turns 20, and we are here to take a quick look at the Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint starrer fantasy drama. Keep scrolling for more.

It is based on JK Rowling’s fantasy novel. In this movie, Harry and his friends enter their teenage years, and things get grittier from then on. This third installment has a darker tone than the previous two installments. For the uninitiated, there are eight films in the Harry Potter series, and the first one was released in the theatres in 2001.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban was released in domestic theatres on June 4, 2004; this year, it turns 20. It is reportedly the fan-favorite installment, but unfortunately, it is the lowest-grossing Harry Potter movie. According to EW’s report, it was at No. 3 behind Spider-Man and Shrek 2 that year with its $93.6 million debut. The movie is among one of the higher totals of the Harry Potter movie’s budget, with $130 million.

The 2004 release saw a few changes, including Michael Gambon replacing Richard Harris after he died. Gary Oldman joined the franchise as Harry’s Godfather, Sirius Black, with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Director Alfonso Cuarón took over for Chris Columbus, who directed the previous two movies. Emma Thompson joined as Professor Sybil Trelawney. According to Box Office Pro, it was at #6 with its $249.5 million domestic Collection.

According to Box Office Mojo, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, it earned $546 million overseas. The worldwide Collection of the Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson starrer movie was $795.6 million. Unfortunately, it is the lowest-earning film in the Harry Potter franchise, but in 2004, the year of its release, it became the second highest-grossing movie.

About Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban-

In this part, we see the demeanors, and the film’s synopsis reads, “Harry Potter, Ron, and Hermione return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for their third year of study, where they delve into the mystery surrounding an escaped prisoner who poses a dangerous threat to the young wizard.”

The movie, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, is available to rent on Prime Video.

