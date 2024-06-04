After becoming the first Hollywood film of 2024 in Japan, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now set to debut in China. But how is the movie’s pre-sales showing at the box office? The fifth installment in George Miller’s Mad Max franchise failed to meet expectations at the domestic box office and is underperforming. Let us look at the film’s situation before its release this Friday in China.

The movie’s trailer intrigued fans a few months back when it came out, but the box office results did not match the people’s enthusiasm. However, Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy are being widely praised for their performances, especially the Marvel star, who has really embraced the villainous role. The film might pick up in the upcoming days and have a decent run at the box office, but it will not be up to the mark or meet the industry’s expectations for the summer box office.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s latest report reveals where Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga stands at the Chinese box office ahead of its release this week. The report shows that the Chris Hemsworth-led film’s pre-sales started on Monday, and it is only $12K for the whole June 7-June 9 weekend. It is slightly over Marvel’s Madame Web’s $10K, Migration’s $9K, and The Little Mermaid’s $4K respective pre-sales kickoff locally.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s box office reception-

The George Miller directorial opened lower than expected, earning $26.3 million on its debut weekend. The film has collected $49.7 million in the domestic box office and $65.2 million internationally, for a total of $114.9 million worldwide.

Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy led Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was released on May 24 and will be released in China on June 7.

