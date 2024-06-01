The Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka the MCU, has opened the vast concept of the multiverse and has been exploring it for the past few years. According to the events in the movies Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange Into the Multiverse of Madness, the multiverse is now a complete mess. But how did it deteriorate so much? Marvel boss Kevin Feige once explained that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki was responsible for all the chaos. Scroll below for more.

People who are not avid followers of the Marvel movies and series and have only watched Doctor Strange 2 might think that his multiversal journey and spell before that in No Way Home might have caused the multiverse to break apart. But Feige confirmed it was not him. For the unversed, English actor Benedict Cumberbatch plays the role of Stephen Strange, aka Doctor Strange, in the MCU.

As per Showbiz Cheatsheet, in an interview with Marvel.com, Kevin Feige explained who and what caused the multiverse to fall apart. It was none other than Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie and what they did to the Kang variant He Who Remains in the Loki series in 2021. Jonathan Majors portrayed the character.

Kevin Feige said, “There’s always a method to the madness, even in the multiverse. The Marvel.com fans know that Loki and Sylvie did something at the end of [Loki] that sort of allowed all of this to be possible.” The Marvel boss explained, “He Who Remains is gone, and that allowed a spell to go wrong in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which leads to the entire multiverse going quite mad in [Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness].”

Doctor Strange 2 producer Richie Palmer backed Kevin Feige’s comment and blamed Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Sophia Di Martino‘s character Sylvie for the chaos. Palmer added, “If the events of Loki never took place, if Sylvie didn’t do what she did, this movie and the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home wouldn’t have been able to happen. It was the activation of the multiverse, or maybe the reactivation of the multiverse at the end of Loki, that really led to the possibilities that you see in What If…?, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Richie continued, “At that moment, the multiverse expanded indefinitely forward into the future, back into the past, sideways, left and right, to alternate realities we can’t even comprehend. If it wasn’t for Sylvie, we wouldn’t be here right now.”

However, Tom Hiddleston’s character paid the price and seemingly solved the multiverse’s fall apart, partly by reportedly becoming the God of Stories and protecting the branches of several realities.

