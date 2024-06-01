After entertaining fans in the theatres, the 2023 Japanese kaiju movie Godzilla Minus One has arrived on this popular streaming platform. Takashi Yamazaki directed the film, which features Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, and others. It is one of the most successful Japanese Godzilla films. Scroll below for more.

About the film-

It was produced by Toho Studios and Robot Communications. Godzilla Minus One is the thirty-seventh film in the Godzilla franchise, Toho’s thirty-third Godzilla movie, and the fifth one in the franchise’s Reiwa era. It was released in November in Japan, and in North America, it came out in December.

The Kaiju movie earned several accolades, including several nominations at the 47th Japan Academy Film Prize, the 17th Asian Film Awards, and the 96th Academy Awards. It even won many awards, including an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. Godzilla Minus One has a spectacular rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as both the critics’ and Audience Scores are striking 98%.

Its Plot-

The official synopsis reads, “Japan has barely recovered from the Second World War when a gigantic peril emerges off the coast of Tokyo. Koichi, a deserter traumatized by his first confrontation with Godzilla, sees this as an opportunity to redeem his conduct during the war.”

Its Cast-

Godzilla Minus One features Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, and Kuranosuke Sasaki in crucial roles.

Its Box Office reception-

According to The Numbers, Godzilla Minus One had a production budget of only $15 million, and it earned seven times that at the worldwide box office. Globally the movie collected $115.85 million.

When & Where is it coming on OTT?

After wreaking havoc in the theatres, Godzilla Minus One arrived on Netflix on June 1. It is available for free to subscribers.

