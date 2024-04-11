Oscars 2025’s Date Revealed Amidst Monkey Man’s Buzz, Nomination Will Be Announced On This Date - Here’s All You Need To Know About 97th Academy Awards

As the buzz for the 96th Oscar Awards finally slows down, new details of Oscars 2025 have sent the internet into a frenzy. Out with the old and in with the latest, as the movies of 2023 have finally taken their bow, the box office and critical success of movies like Godzilla X Kong, Monkey Man, and more are already generating Oscar buzz for next year. From the date of the Oscars 2025 to the nominations date announcement- Here is everything we know about the 97th Oscars 2025.

The award season 2024 was quite a ride, with some movies and shows taking the lead over others. Oppenheimer came out swinging with the big awards at the Oscars, getting Christopher Nolan his much-awaited Best Director award. Barbie, however, was the biggest snubbed movie of the year, with some backlash over the Best Actress win as well.

But it turns out all that is old news because new details about the upcoming Oscar awards were just revealed. The Academy Awards committee has revealed the details for the 97th ceremony, with fans speculating that the buzz surrounding the latest 2024 releases, particularly Monkey Man, is the reason.

Oscars 2025 Nominations Date & Venue Revealed

Taking to Instagram, The Academy wrote, “Mark your calendars! The 97th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Nominations will be announced on Friday, January 17, 2025. Click the link in the bio for more key dates from the 2024 awards season.”

The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood will once again host the Academy Awards in 2025, marking the 24th consecutive year for the event.

When Are Oscars 2025 Happening?

The 97th Academy Awards, or Oscars 2025 will take place on March 2nd, 2025. The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, or approximately 4:30 a.m. The broadcast usually starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The awards will be broadcast on ABC and in more than 200 regions globally.

Important Dates For Oscars 2025

The general entries begin on November 14, with the Governor’s Awards taking place on November 17, 2024. The shortlist for the Oscars will be announced on December 17, 2024, with the final round of voting ending on January 12, 2025. The final nominations will be announced on January 17 and the 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 2, 2025

We are well into the competition mode, with more anticipated movies releasing soon. Joker: Folie A Deux is a big competitor if it does well on the Box Office. But for now, Monkey Man and Godzilla X Kong, are holding the fort firm.

