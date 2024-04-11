Margot Robbie Is The Live-Action Queen, Now Works On A Monopoly Film After The Sims & Barbie's Humungous Success!

Barbie is going into business! After the massive Box-office success of Greta Gerwig’s live-action iteration of the plastic doll. Margot Robbie is now eyeing to make a live-action version of the popular board game Monopoly. Along with her production house, LuckyChap Entertainment, Robbie will collaborate with Lionsgate this time to bring the economy themes board game to life. Previously, it was announced that LuckyChap would also be involved in making a Sims movie.

Everyone knows Barbie‘s success lore and how it took over the summer of 2023. Everything was pink, and we were happy because of that. From Ryan Gosling’s Kenergy to Amerca Ferera’s empowering speech, Gerwig and Margot’s Barbie made a monumental Box Office collection.

So, it is safe to assume that the production house will turn to Robbie and LuckyChap if they want to find success in any live adaptation. And that assumption is coming true, with LuckyChap making a possible Sims movie and now a Monopoly movie on the way.

Hasbro Entertainment and Robbie’s partners Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara have joined the producers’ train.

After their movie made Mattel dolls a success overnight once more, Lionsgate has faith in Robbie’s team to take on the challenge. Before this, Margot’s production company supported films including Promising Young Woman and I, Tonya. They’re also associated with the Sundance picture My Old Ass, which is now owned by Amazon MGM Studios, and Universal Pictures’ upcoming Christmas film Naughty.

The cinematic adaption of The Sims was announced in March 2024. Along with Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, the main LuckyChap trio handles that film. The entire cast list for both movies has yet to be revealed. The Sims feature already has a director on board. Kate Herron, who directed the Loki series, will direct this wacky live-action film. She is co-writing it with Briony Redman. The formidable duo had previously worked on a Doctor Who episode.

