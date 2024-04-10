Thanks to her incredible acting talent, Sydney Sweeney has become quite popular in the last few years. Her notable work in the past few years includes Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Euphoria, Anyone But You and Immaculate. The actress has become one of the most desired actresses in Hollywood. Recently, Sydney revealed that she had a crush on her Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio.

During an interview with IMDb, the Anyone But You star stated that Leonardo DiCaprio was her first movie star crush when she saw him for the first time in a movie. Syndey Sweeney said, “After that, I ended up watching every other film he’s ever done. Titanic (1997), I loved him in that. Then I got to work with him. I had to pinch myself, take in every possible moment that I could when I was working with him, trying not to faint.”

Sydney Sweeney In Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

As soon as the internet learned about Sydney’s statements, many took to the X platform (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. Several netizens commented that Syndey is too “old” to date the Titanic actor. There are speculations that Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t date any woman after she turns 25. Hence, Sydney, who is 26, doesn’t fit Leonardo’s dating expectations, the internet believes.

One person wrote, “At 26, Sydney Sweeney is far too old for Leonardo DiCaprio”. Another X user posted, “it’s so funny to me that sydney sweeney celebrity crush is leonardo dicaprio, when sydney turned 25 2-3 years ago dicaprio unfollowed her on insta.”

Check out the reactions below –

Sydney Sweeney 26 years old “bar” Leonardo dicaprio for girlfriend : 25 years old https://t.co/JoU9fQeANr — 🇵🇸🍉🟣برادا Prada I 🟣🐈‍⬛🇵🇸 (@mynameprada) April 9, 2024

At 26, Sydney Sweeney is far too old for Leonardo DiCaprio https://t.co/cv07r92nPX — boxingMD (@BoxingMD1) April 9, 2024

Leo probably would have dated her 5 years ago. — History of Comedy (@ofComedyHistory) April 9, 2024

Sydney Sweeney is way to young for him plus too good for Leonardo Dicaprio. — GΣΟRGΣ™ (@JustTweetGeorge) April 9, 2024

Sydney Sweeney at 26 is too old to be Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend. https://t.co/zP8BpR4yBj — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) March 5, 2024

it’s so funny to me that sydney sweeney celebrity crush is leonardo dicaprio, when sydney turned 25 2-3 years ago dicaprio unfollowed her on insta 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YP8hMzg8Xf — deserted scope ⚰️📑 (@DesertedScope) February 16, 2024

Leo when someone over 25 expresses interest. pic.twitter.com/WYmNh3PfyR — Philly Philly 🦅🅰️🐕 (@MonsieurPhilly) April 9, 2024

She’s 26. Isn’t that too old for him??? — GoldenAgeGeek (@GoldenAgeGeeks) April 9, 2024

Too old for him.

Sorry girlie but you JUST missed your window. — Olamide♐️ (@cruise_update6) April 9, 2024

Immaculate Trailer

Meanwhile, on the work front, the year 2024 has been mixed for Sydney Sweeney so far. Her superhero film Madame Web failed to impress the audience and performed badly at the box office. However, the actress is praised for her remarkable performance in the horror movie Immaculate, which also did well at the box office.

