Margot Robbie is a versatile actress who has not only shown her skill as an actress but has also made her ground firm by sitting on the producer’s chair. She was recently seen in the movie Barbie as Barbie and received a lot of appreciation for serving an excellent performance with such finesse. And being one of the in-demand actresses in Hollywood, the diva has been receiving quite a hefty paychecks, making her one of the highest-paid actresses. But do you know her net worth? Scroll to read!

Margot had a breakthrough in the acting industry with the soap opera Neighbors back in 2008. She had featured in more than 300 episodes till 2011, when she finally quit the show. However, her big break in Hollywood was with Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’ along with Leonardo DiCaprio, and since then, she never had to look back.

Margot Robbie often talks about her struggling phase before making it big in Hollywood, and it seems the actress deserves all the happiness in the world after going through a tough time. For the unversed, as of 2023, Margot’s estimated net worth is around $40 million. But this doesn’t include the $50 million profit she has been estimated to earn from the movie Barbie, making her closer to an almost $100 million net worth, considering other things.

Margot Robbie’s Brand Endorsements

Margot has a massive fanbase across all the social media platforms. And apart from being an actress and a producer, the diva has been collaborating with luxurious brands for endorsing their products, including Calvin Klein, Nissan, Chanel, and others.

Margot Robbie’s Salary

Starting from Barbie, the actress earned $12.5 million for her performance in the movie, but as per Variety, Margot is supposed to make $50 million for its backend deals and performance bonuses. For Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, while Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt received $10 million each, it was reported that Robbie has also gotten in a multi-million dollar range.

While for Amsterdam, there are no such details about how much the actors earned, but Deadline had reported that Christian Bale had received less than his usual $5 million paycheck while Rami Malek only earned six figures, so Robbie probably had gotten lower than $5 million. According to Variety, Margot Robbie had earned between $9 million-$10 million for Birds of Prey.

Her last feature film, Barbie, pushed all of her boundaries in making her one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. Now, it seems the diva will only receive projects with a hefty paycheck. Don’t you think?

Well, Margot Robbie is living her dream-life and clearly it’s her world after her performance in Greta Gerwig’s movie. We are happy to live in it!

