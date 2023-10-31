The spooky hour is upon us, and our favorite Hollywood celebs are breaking the internet with their looks and unique fashion affair. Be it Ariane Grande and Liz Gillies turning up like Showgirls or Kourtney Kardashian recreating her sister Kim Kardashian’s MET Gala look, nobody will ever be able to match Heidi Klum’s unforgettable look from last year.

Have you forgotten? Scroll ahead to find out not only that but also looks from this year’s Halloween season!

Halloween is a fun festival where everyone can turn up as their favorite fictional characters while cosplaying and distributing candies, enjoy pumpkin pies, and watch a lot of horror stuff! Here’s how the Hollywood celebs took a notch higher in creating new style statements with their looks!

Heidi Klum

Let’s begin with Heidi Klum’s unforgettable trend since last year when she turned up like a rainworm by wearing a worm-like costume. It was bizarre, creepy, but super fun. While we don’t know what she’s gonna turn up this year, we hope she might exceed last year’s trend!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

While Hailey turned up as Carmen Electra’s iconic character from the Scary Movie in a s*xy way, she didn’t miss a chance to set couple goals with her hubby Justin Bieber as both of them dressed like The Flintstones for Halloween.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Kourtney Kardashian as Kim Kardashian

Kourtney gave homage to her sister Kim Kardashian‘s MET Gala look as she recreated the floral dress while flaunting her baby bump in an Instagram post with the caption ‘Freaky Friday’ amid their ongoing feud. Apparently, Kim was at the beginning of her third trimester with her first child, North West, when she had donned the bodycon dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

A few hours back, Kourtney Kardashian posed with her partner Travis Barker in Beetlejuice and Lydia costumes, and we cannot unsee the sheer resemblance between the characters and them. Picture perfect!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

North West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North West, can be seen dressed as a bear from her father’s album Graduation, looking adorable in her suit. Her TikToks on “Can’t Tell Me Nothing”, “I Wonder”, and “American Boy” are going viral all over the internet.

North West dressed up as the Graduation bear and made TikToks to “Can’t Tell Me Nothing”, “I Wonder”, and “American Boy.” 🐻🎓 pic.twitter.com/cq7yPZUfrQ — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) October 28, 2023

Kim Kardashian & North West

On the other hand, the mommy-daughter duo looked fashionably classy as they turned up in ‘Clueless’ costumes. While Kim was wearing a yellow check outfit, her daughter North wore a black and white check ensemble with a hat. Check out the pictures shared by the fashion mogul on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Ariana Grande & Liz Gillies

Ariana and Liz’s bond goes back to their Nickelodeon days when they used to feature in the show ‘Victorious.’ However, for this Halloween Eve, the duo went for a sultry look from the erotic thriller Showgirls. While Ariana dressed up as Elizabeth Berkley’s Nomi Malone, Liz turned up as Gina Gershon’s Crystal Connors. They shared glimpses from their skit along with pictures, making it look as real as possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Gillies (@lizgillz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Gillies (@lizgillz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner

While Kendall turned as Marilyn Monroe for her individual look at Halloween, when she posed with her sister Kylie, the duo served perfect sister goals in s*xy costumes inspired by 1995’s Batman Forever movie. Sharing the pictures, Kylie captioned it as ‘Ice & Spice’. Kendall looked angelic in her white outfit, while Kylie flaunted her devilish side in a black edgy monokini suit. Check post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

While Adele dressed up as Morticia Addams from the Addams family, Demi Lovato turned up as the sweet Snow White, among the other celebs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Well, while we await Heidi Klum‘s Halloween look, these are the celebs that have been trending for their recent fashion affair in this spooky season for the last 1 or 2 days. What do you have to say?

