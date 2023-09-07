Joe Jonas, who is currently in the news over filing a divorce with Sophie Turner, is facing the heat from the Internet after a Reddit post shared a throwback news of his where he claimed that Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato peer pressured him to try pot. Joe, in the interview also claimed that it was his first time when he smoked weed. The social media users brutally mocked him for acting like a sissy. Scroll down to know the details.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been all over the headlines as they are parting ways after four years of their marriage. The duo shares two daughters. Sources revealed that Joe apparently took the decision after he caught her in compromising ring camera footage as he dubbed in a statement that the relationship was “irretrievably broken.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the Reddit post, a thread shared an interview where Joe Jonas claimed that Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato made him smoke weed for the first time. “I must have been 17 or 18. They kept saying, ‘Try it! Try it!’ so I gave it a shot, and it was all right,” recalled Joe adding, “I don’t even smoke weed that often anymore.” This had caused quite a controversy back in the day. Miley Cyrus then addressed the backlash saying, “If you want to smoke weed, you’re going to smoke weed.”

Take a look:

The Grammy-winning crooner, at the time, added, “There’s nothing that two little girls are going to get you to do that you don’t want to do. I thought maybe he was saying that like it was going to make him look bada*s.” Miley further said, “We were so young that it’s actually like, ‘How did you get peer pressured by me?’”

Social media users quickly reacted to the Reddit post shared amid the divorce news of Joe Jonas. One user commented, “He’s the definition of a himbo,” as another mentioned, “I still have to laugh at the thought that 14-year-old Miley and Demi peer pressured his 18-year-old a*s into smoking pot. Like how was he not too embarrassed to tell that story??”

An individual posted, “He’s used to that Justin Timberlake PR treatment and is realizing that it doesn’t work as well these days,” as another chimed in, “Let’s be honest, Joe benefited a lotttt with his association with Sophie. Had he not been married to her, the Taylor re-recordings wouldn’t have gone as well for him as they did.”

An individual asserted, “I still have no idea how he got lucky enough to bag her. Dude isn’t even that good-looking.” One added, “Also…. it’s pot. It’s not like they were forcing him at gunpoint to smoke crack or eat some datura seeds. I’m tired of his vanilla lukewarm oatmeal a*s.”

One user said, “Idk much about him honestly but if he’s not capable of making his own decisions he shouldn’t have custody of his kids. Yup I said it” as another concluded, “Ooof he sounds like a controlling dickhead who is also a wimp. Worst kind of d**khead.”

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: AI Tool Mimics Drake & The Weeknd’s Voice With Unreal Accuracy To Create ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ & Its Grammy Consideration Is Leaving Netizens In Disbelief, “They Stole Their Voices…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News