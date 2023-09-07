Popular South Korean actor Song Joong-ki, who recently became a father to a baby boy, has been ruling the industry for more than a decade now. Over the years, the Descendants Of The Sun actor has crafted a niche of his own with his hardwork and dedication and has acquired quite a wealth with an estimated net worth of $40.3 million.

Song Joong-ki owns several luxurious properties across the globe and latest reports claim that the actor and his wife, Katy Louise, have a $2.28 million lavish home in Hawaii. Yes, that’s right!

Recently, tvN’s ‘Free Doctor’ broadcasted a special episode on ‘Overseas Real Estate of Celebrities’ where they revealed foreign real-estate portfolios of several Korean celebrities, including Song Joong-ki.

While talking about the impressive real estate portfolio of the A Werewolf Boy actor, the host shared that Song Joong-ki has properties in different places around the world, including Italy, Seoul and Hawaii. It was revealed that his Hawaii home is a truly posh abode with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a lavish drawing area. The Hawaii condo, which is about 46 square meters in size, also gives an amazing view of the Diamond Head and Waikiki Beach.

According to real estate experts, Song Joong-ki reportedly purchased the property in the Kaka’ako area in December 2019.

For the unversed, Song Joong Ki tied the knot with British actress Katy Louise Saunders in January 2023. In June, the couple gave birth to their first child. The news had come as a surprise for all his fans as he has been maintaining a low-key life ever since his divorce with South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo.

