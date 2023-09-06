The Goblin stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook are loved by all the fans, thanks to the cult classic status that the series has achieved. And, now the duo teamed up yet again to impress their audience with their bromance in a brand campaign for SK Enmove. And, the fans can’t be happier.

In the latest ad campaign, Lee Dong Woo and Gong Yoo were seen bringing back their effortless iconic characters back to life. For the unversed, the two actors starred alongside each other in the hit K-Drama Goblin in 2016, where they played the Goblin and Grim Reaper.

The new advertisement showcases the hilarious chemistry between Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook where both of them were seen donning sleek black suits, exuding timeless charm. After the videos and photos were posted online, both the actors took their social media handles to share some adorable Polaroids that had been taken.

Have a look:

The Coffee Prince actor shared a photo where a photograph can be seen stuck on his fridge featuring Lee Dong Wook where they did a finger-on-lips pose and captioned the post saying, “There… Wook Donga… it was burdensome to keep in the wallet and carrying it around so I stuck it in the refrigerator”. While, Lee Dong Wook also shared a photo that showed Gong Yoo leaning towards him. The Single In Seoul actor captioned the story, “I was originally (planning to stick it on the) refrigerator”.

Check out here:

gong yoo and lee dongwook with the reunion of the century pic.twitter.com/NWw3mCPaFh — 🍁 (@hajoonwook) September 5, 2023

this goblin reunion in a cf dongwook poking gongyoo's cheek and them cracking up sksnjsjss they're so cutee pic.twitter.com/Xfss5b0HlV — ً (@kdramamiss) September 5, 2023

Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo in one CF, our goblin-grim reaper duo mini reunion 😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/LjbU2U3CII — 💙 (@kdramatreats) September 6, 2023

i need them together again in a kdrama 🧎🏽‍♂️🧎🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/8uBMVXkeYm — raisa⁷ (@hopestrella) September 6, 2023

As soon as the photos were shared on social media, fans couldn’t control their excitement and flocked in to share their reactions. One fan said, “Reunion of the century,” while another wrote, “I need them together again in a kdrama”.

A third comment read, “This goblin reunion in a cf dongwook poking gongyoo’s cheek and them cracking up sksnjsjss they’re so cutee”. One fan commented, “Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo in one CF, our goblin-grim reaper duo mini reunion”. Another comment said, “IM NOT CRYING URE CRYING 😭😭😭 cant believe i will see them tgt again after all these years…”

Did you enjoy watching Gong Yoo And Lee Dong Wook in this new video? Do let us know.

