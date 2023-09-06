Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki’s scandalous separation was a talking point in Hallywood with many trying to find out the root cause of their divorce. Some called it a sham marriage, while others cited Hye Kyo’s indifference towards her significant other’s parents which brought the couple to this conclusion. In between all this, Park Bo Gum’s name was also tossed in the air as just around that time the actor was filming for the romantic drama ‘Encounter’ with Song Hye Kyo. To know the entire episode, scroll through!

What once appeared to be a true blue embodiment of la la-la-land romance came crashing down in just one and a half years of marriage, leaving room for doubts. Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki never opened up about their divorce, which led local media and fans to jump to wild conclusions. One of the wildest speculations around that time was projected to be SHK and Park Bo Gum’s alleged “inappropriate relationship” while filming their romantic drama.

Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo served CEO-Employee trope right with roles reversed. The romantic drama was lauded for Hye Kyo and Bo Gum’s fiery chemistry that made viewers ship them hard while the actress was already married to SJK. It is noteworthy that Joong Ki shares a close-knit bond with the ‘Record of Youth’ star.

The rumours left Bo Gummie heartbroken who then had to publicly release a statement. His agency Blossom Entertainment said it would take legal action against rumour mongers.

“Rumours are groundless,” an official said- before adding, “We won’t tolerate those spreading such malicious rumours.” The official also added that the rumours also left Song Joong Ki baffled.

Without providing details, Song Hye Kyo cited a “difference in personality” as the major cause behind their split, while Joong Ki said he sought a divorce settlement to refrain from “blame game against each other.”

Song Joong Ki is currently married to Katie Louis Saunders and the couple was blessed with a baby boy earlier this year. Song Hye Kyo, meanwhile, is reported to be dating Lee Min Ho.

As for Park Bo Gum, the actor was recently discharged from his mandatory military enlistment and is set to make his comeback with a new drama from the makers of ‘The Good Bad Mother’.

