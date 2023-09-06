The South Korean drama Crash Landing On You impressed millions after it aired in 2019. The show saw a romantic love story filled with drama between two citizens of rival nations: North and South Korea. It starred Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin in the lead roles. As the latter plays a North Korean soldier in the show, who falls in love with Se-ri, who accidentally crosses the border, the show was criticised for glamorising the nation.

The 2019 show saw Hyun Bin playing Ri Jeong-hyeok and Son Ye-jin, essaying the role of an heiress named Yoon Se-ri. The two reportedly fell in love on the sets of the show and further tied the knot.

While the tvN’s show was highly praised by the audience for its romantic drama theme, it was also criticised. The show was based on a North Korean village where Ri Jeong-hyeok brings Yoon Se-ri and gives her shelter till he finds a way to send her back to South Korea without coming in the government’s notice. His comrades also help him in doing the same. As Se-ri successfully returns to her nation, Ri Jeong-hyeok illegally enters South Korea, followed by his comrades, to ensure his ladylove is safe. They are later sent back to their country without any charges.

As per a report by The Korea Times, in 2020, the conservative Christian Liberty Party lodged a complaint against the channel, alleging that the show has violated the National Security Law and has depicted the North Korean soldiers in a “peaceful way.” The statement released by the party claimed the show has failed to indicate that North Korea is South Korea’s main opponent. The statement read, “Our security law stipulates we should not sympathize with an anti-government organization that threatens the nation’s existence. We want the instigators to be promptly investigated and punished.”

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency further said, “Fiction-based dramas have rarely been punished for breaking the security law.”

Crash Landing On You is currently available on Netflix.

