The South Korean boy band BTS members are idolised by millions across the globe. The seven members of the band have hailed from humble backgrounds and touched global fame with their sheer hard work. Their journeys always inspire ARMYs who never fail to shower their love on them. While the seven members have massive fan bases, the band’s youngest one, Jungkook, is also admired by a TV host, as he once saved his life.

Along with his six bandmates, JK made his musical debut in 2013. Over the span of a decade, he has come a long way and hit global fame with his talent. He even made his solo debut earlier this year with his track Seven.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, apart from his tracks, Jungkook is also known for always staying humble and kind to everyone. The singer never fails to interact with his fans via live sessions on a regular basis. During his airport appearances, he always greets his fans, waiting to catch his glimpse by bowing down before them.

Back in 2018, TV show host Kim Sung-joo revealed Jungkook once saved his life on Visiting Tutor. The show host recalled that during the DMC Festival in 2016, BTS was waiting to be brought up via a lift underneath the stage. As Sung-joo was standing on the stage, he did not realise the lift had gone down and created a hole. As he walked backwards, he accidentally fell inside the hole.

Luckily, Jungkook caught Kim Sung-joo and saved his life. He was not injured, as Jungkook was attentive. The host heaped praises on the 26-year-old and mentioned how he did not suffer major injuries because of the Seven crooner.

What are your thoughts on Jungkook’s heroic act? Let us know in the comments below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: ‘The Glory’ Fame Kim Hieora Who Played Bully In Song Hye Kyo Starrer Accused Of School Violence, Netizen React “So She Wasn’t Acting…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News