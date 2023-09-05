South Korean boyband BTS have ignited a crazy fan frenzy with their global presence and the world has no choice but to submit to their prowess. The wildly popular boyband’s fans known as ARMY dominate every social media platform and Twitter (now X) is no different. From ‘BTS Paved The Way’ to ‘Pop Icon BTS,’ there is always one hashtag that generates the most interest, making it to top trends. So, when Elon Musk was asked if he would be open to making BTS CEO of Twitter, the SpaceX founder had a ‘great’ response.

Before Twitter was X, it was many things. There was also a time when Elon Musk was taking entries for Twitter CEOs on the micro-blogging platforms. He was open to ideas and responded to many Twitter users.

When one user asked if Elon Musk would be interested in the idea of making the Korean septet CEO of Twitter writing, “I think @BTS_twt should become the joint Twitter CEO’s @elonmusk,” Musk loved the thought and replied with a “great idea” tweet.

Check out his tweet here:

Great idea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2022

BTS’ leader RM who is an avid social media user found the thought very intriguing and also seemed to have let out a laugh at the exchange. He shared the screenshot of the exchange on his Instagram story and also posted a laughing emoji, signaling he is also open for discussion. If BTS were to be the CEO, Twitter would have been painted purple by ARMYs.

Well, this was not the first time Musk voiced his liking for BTS. During an interview, Elon Musk also said he would like to buy BTS as they are very popular now. However, his statement was met with sharp criticism as the boy band’s fans found it demeaning and said it wasn’t in good taste.

For the unversed, BTS comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The group is known for its feet-tapping pop songs that have transcended language barriers and cultural boundaries. Creative geniuses, aren’t they?

What would be the changes that you would like to see on Twitter (x) if BTS were to be made the CEO? Let us know.

