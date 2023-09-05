Game of Thrones made many headlines for its incest plot and one of its leading stars, Sophie Turner also made the news once for being bis*xual when she claimed that she was obsessed with her GoT co-star Maisie Williams. In 2019, Sophie, who played the role of Sansa Stark, also revealed how they tried to sneak in a kiss in every scene they did together to get some reactions from the crew. Scroll down to know more.

Sophie is currently in news over her personal life. It was recently reported that she was splitting with her musician husband Joe Jonas as they were heading for a divorce. However, the latter was seen wearing his wedding ring at his concert apparently shutting down the rumours.

Circling back to Sophie Turner, according to LGBTQ Nation, the actress in an interview shared, how she being close to Maisie Williams made people think that they were a couple. “Maisie is definitely my protector and I’m hers, too,” said Turner adding, “I know if anything happened especially if it was on Game Of Thrones, which it never, ever would – she’d go crazy and protect me. Maisie is my strong home.” The GoT star further shared, “People always think Maisie and I are a couple. I mean, I am obsessed with her, so you never know.”

Sophie Turner added, “Even though we are sisters [in the show], we tried to sneak a kiss into every scene we did together to freak everyone out a bit. It kept them on their toes, making sure they were following the script.”

The X-Men star, in 2016, also claimed that she would like to have her GoT character as bis*xual on the show. “In the Game of Thrones universe, I think she’s going to have to swing the other way because the men thing isn’t working for her,” also adding, “I’d love a love scene between Arya and Sansa.”

Sophie Turner, in 2021, again made news when her fans thought she was not straight when she posted a story on her Instagram reading, “It’s MUTHAF**KIN Pride month babaaaayyyyy” while adding stickers reading, ‘move I am gay’, ‘time ain’t straight and neither am I’, and ‘gay Pride’. One sticker also said ‘bi Pride’ which made the fans believe that Turner was coming out as bis*xual.

Take a look:

did sophie turner just come out or am i missing something pic.twitter.com/S3AlyUdvZj — BTR Tea 🍑 (@suckerforlogan) June 2, 2021

The wife of Joe Jonas later tweeted, “I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life. I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know” adding, “I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know – I’ve met enough girls to know.”

Sophie Turner, however, later explained the girls’ part saying, “Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

