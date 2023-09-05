Joaquin Phoenix left everyone stunned with his mind-blowing performance in 2019 Joker, for which he scooped the coveted Academy Award in the Best Actor category. The actor took the method acting a notch higher with his brilliant performance, but a few are aware of how the actor even hurt himself while getting carried away during a scene in the movie. Scroll down to know the details.

With Joker doing extremely well at the box office, a sequel to the same called Joker: Folie à Deux is already in the making. The project, directed by Todd Philips, will be a musical and will also star Lady Gaga in the lead. It will hit the theatres in October 2024.

Speaking of Joaquin Phoenix getting hurt, as per the Animated Times, the actor’s co-star in Joker, Bryan Callen, recently opened up about how Joaquin got hurt during a scene. Recalling the wall clock scene, Callen asserted that he was in the room with Joaquin for five days which left him stunned over how he was prepping for his scene. The comedian revealed, “He would just improvise and do crazy sh*t where you didn’t know if he was going to even hurt himself. Remember when he punches the clock that’s not in the script, he just punched that clock off the wall.” He further shared, “Todd thought he broke his hand, that was not on the script.”

Joaquin Phoenix’s co-star also spoke about a scene where his character Joker does not stop laughing adding that this was when he realized that it was nothing short of an Oscar-worthy performance.

Bryan Callen also praised the Hollywood A-lister’s insane routine while talking about how the Napoleon star lost weight from 124 pounds to become a skinny guy in such a short span.

Interestingly, Joaquin Phoenix once spoke about his role as Joker in an interview saying, “It feels unique, it is its own world in some ways, and maybe, mostly, it scares the f*cking s*it out of me or something.”

Phoenix added, “I don’t really think that much about what people think. Who cares, who cares? My approach to every movie is the same. What I’m interested in is the filmmaker and the idea of the character.”

