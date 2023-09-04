While the DCU camp is busy getting revamped and the presence of it on the unsettling waters due to all the chaos and it makes news every other day, one franchise that has managed to survive the change in leadership and direction of Joker and Joker: Folie à Deux aka Joker 2 continues to be on track regardless of the drama around. While Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga have already wrapped up filming the movie, and we have seen a lot from the sets of the film, the latest update doesn’t have a very positive update to offer. Fans now are worried about the sequel.

For the unversed, Joker 2 is the sequel to the hit franchise that not just earned a bomb at the Box Office for Warner Bros but even gave Joaquin the Oscar for Best Actor. The movie directed Todd Phillips was instantly lapped up by fans giving the studio confidence for a sequel. Soon it was announced that part 2 will have Lady Gaga join Phoenix as Harley Quinn.

Now as the movie is in the post production stage, latest quotes from music composer Hildur Guðnadóttir have stirred a storm in the already excited waters. Hildur has said that there will a lot of music and that has made people think that the movie is a musical, and now fans are not happy with the sequel being one. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per an X user (formerly called Twitter), who goes by the handle Discussing Film (via ComicBook) Hildur said Joker: Folie à Deux will have a lot of music. The post read, “Hildur Guðnadóttir confirms ‘JOKER 2’ is a musical. “All I can say is there is going to be a lot of music. That’s all I can give away.” While Hildur never said it will be a musical, it didn’t stop fans from criticizing the movie.

In the reply to the post, fans are now slamming the studio for making Joker 2 a musical and they don’t want the syntax to change at all. A user wrote, “Hate the idea, maybe the execution will me good tho. What I know is all the hype I had for a sequel disappeared when I heard it was a musical.” Another wrote, “So we will have Batman dancing on intense music and finally saying ‘I’m Batman‘.”

Below are a few reactions:

This is a comic book movie. No one wants to see a musical comic book movie. — 🔥In Fer No🔥 (@NextTopMD) September 1, 2023

This is gonna age horribly 😆 — C$D Lunch77 (@Lunch77Beatz) September 1, 2023

So we will have Batman dancing on intense music and finally saying 'I'm Batman' 😭 🦇 — Harsh Kothari (@TheHarshKothari) September 2, 2023

Hate the idea, maybe the execution will me good tho. What I know is all the hype I had for a sequel disappeared when I heard it was a musical. — Moto Moto (@Real_Moto_Moto) September 2, 2023

Aaaaaaand it's ruined. — ÕĢ Crýptø Wïząrđ (@OGCryptoWizard) September 2, 2023

Joker: Folie à Deux, aka Joker 2, is set for an October 4, 2024 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

