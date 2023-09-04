Ever since he took the boss chair at DCU with Peter Safran, James Gunn has been surrounded by controversies and comments, the majority of which have only questioned his decisions for the studio so far. The filmmaker is even very much active on social media to debunk rumours, give it back to trolls, and also clear many doubts that the fans have. But who could have thought that his social media activities from 11 years ago who come back to haunt him to an extent he will have to delete his Facebook account?

If you are unversed, James has been surrounded by a very major controversy since the past few days. The filmmaker has been criticized for some comments he made about Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies. Netizens have blasted him for calling them boring and even saying that Nolan’s Batman Begins isn’t even good.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turns out the resurfacing of the comments has not gone down well for James Gunn, who has now probably taken measures to control the damage and stop the resurfacing of such comments. He has now deleted his Facebook account, as per reports and below is all you need to know everything you should.

As per The Direct report, James Gunn has now deleted his Facebook account to stop his old comments being dug and resurfaced. The filmmaker has not yet commented on the controversial Batman comments from 11 years ago that have gone viral.

As per the same portal, in a series of comments on Facebook from 2013, James Gunn had said that Michael Keaton’s Batman had a ridiculous voice adding that Tim Burton’s Batman was poorly written and “one of the most boring films ever”. He even blasted on Jack Nicholson’s version of Joker. He wrote, “fuck you, everyone involved in that travesty.”

To add to the controversial series, James Gunn even criticised Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. “I have problems with both of Nolan‘s films – I don’t think either one is classic, and I don’t even really think Batman Begins is good,” he wrote.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Barbie Dethrones Harry Potter After 12 Years To Become Warner Bros’ Highest Grossing Movie Ever & Margot Robbie Starrer Now Rules The Studio

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News