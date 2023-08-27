The uncertainty about everything in the DCU is something that has been dominating the mainstream headlines for a while now. Post James Gunn took over the boss chair with Peter Safran, the world has not been the same because almost every existing actor playing several iconic superheroes has had to walk out. Even Zack Snyder, who was almost on the verge of making a comeback had to again take exit and that really stirred anger amongst the fans. The anger has now turned into trolling as the fandom now compares the VFX of Rebel Moon with The Flash.

Zack, who defined the DC universe with his Snyder-Verse for the better part of the decade had to walk away from the studio yet again when James joined DCU and axed the plans for Henry Cavill’s comeback with Man Of Steel 2. This didn’t stop the filmmaker from moving ahead, who now presents his next with Netflix titled Rebel Moon.

The promotions for Rebel Moon has begun, and we are already watching glimpses being churned out by the studio. Turns out the fan now are talking about the VFX of the movie which is made in a budget of $80 Million being better than that of The Flash, which was made in over $200 Million. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per the latest updates, an X (formerly called Twitter) user in a post wrote, “Zack Snyder managed to make this level of CGI with just $80M budget and it feels even more unbelievable when you find that the flash was made with $300M.” However, The Flash was made at an approx. $220 Million budget with some additional marketing and promotional costs. Rebel Moon, divided in two parts is made at a budget of $166 Million in total.

The tweet went viral and Zack Snyder fans as usual attacked James Gunn’# DCU for making a movie with a weak VFX and CGI even after investing double the amount of Rebel Moon.

Check the reactions right below:

I don’t know if it’s because of Zack Snyder but his movies always seemed to have better effects, clothes, lighting, CGI than MARVEL. Zack Snyder movies in the DCEU until Justice League were great in CGI, lighting, and after Justice League it wasn’t Zack Snyder anymore. — Anderson (@Anderson9Z5) August 26, 2023

When rebel moon released y’all realize how hard marvel fell of and how trash is DC/WB management really is — R (@s1mple_virus) August 26, 2023

no excuse honestly. The Flash really was The Flush 💀 — will (@SpiderOfSteel) August 25, 2023

The flash’s CGI is arguably the worst I’ve seen in such a big film. Whilst I enjoyed the film, it was so hard to forget the effects — Pricey ❁ (@nickprice153) August 26, 2023

What did they do with the money 💵?!! 😭😭😭😭 — JohnStewart (@PurpleSmoke72) August 25, 2023

That’s why he’s the goat — Average Snickers Enjoyer🇶🇦 (@jt_gomwalk) August 25, 2023

And the Flash filmmakers said CGI was “intentionally” was done they way it looked 😆 — Ctzn X (@TheCitizen99) August 26, 2023

Bruh you can’t compare the two 😂 it’s like comparing one of those cars for babies to a Bugatti to compare the two you just can’t — ghost gaming (@ghostga85903971) August 25, 2023

