There was so much to The Flash then what made it to the final cut that even months after its release and the depressing Box Office run, we are still discovering things that were scrapped. We already know there was an ending with Gal Gadot and Henry Cavil in it, the plan to introduce hints for Ben Affleck’s Solo Batman project, but it all went into the drain because nothing really fit the mold of James Gunn’s new vision for the DCU. But what if we tell you there was a scope for an Avengers: Secret Wars-like trajectory and Gunn wasted it?

The Flash, if you are unaware by the slightest chance, starred Ezra Miller in the titular part and was DC’s entry into the multiverse conversation. It starred Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton, Ben, Gal, George Clooney, Nicolas Cage, and more as it travelled through timelines. The movie that opened to mixed response went on to become the worst performing of them all in the studio’s history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But while all of that is still being spoken about, the newest reports talk about an alternate ending that not only featured Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman, but even set up a dark project that could be at par with Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers: Secret Wars. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

An X user (formerly known as Twitter) by the handle Anon (via Fandom Wire), has now leaked an alternate ending of The Flash that features Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck as Superman and Batman respectively. His Tweet reads, “Barry returns home and all of his monitors start flashing. Affleck appears on all screens wearing the suit but no cowl. He doesn’t know if this message will find Barry but if it does they need his help. ‘You have to find us, Barry! Find us!’ Ends with Barry saying ‘Oh, fu-‘”

This means that Flash ended up in a wrong universe making way for another multiverse adventure. This also set up a dark, ominous exploration of timeline travelling plot. Which means there was also scope to delve into ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’ storyline that the studio was keen to explore for a long while. This could have been very similar to what Marvel is about to do with Avengers: Secret Wars in the end of the Multiverse saga and Phase 6.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Megan Fox Reacted To Being Called A Sl*t By Other Girls & Said “If They Think You Are Attractive, You’re Either Stupid Or A Dumb Wh*re”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News