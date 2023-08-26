Zach Galifianakis, of the Hangover fame, has invited several global celebrities on his Emmy Award winning show Between Two Ferns. Galifianakis’ show went viral in no time thanks to his uncomfortable questions with public figures like Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Barack Obama and Michael Cera among others. Natalie Portman too appeared on the talk show but things soon got a bit awkward after Galifianakis asked a very personal question which left the actress shocked. Scroll down to know more.

Natalie Portman has been in news earlier for openly discussing how she was s*xualized by the media at the age of 12 after her breakthrough role in Leon: The Professional. The actress on the same earlier stated that it took her away from her own s*xuality.

Speaking of Natalie Portman appearing on Zach Galifianakis’ show Between Two Ferns, according to Fandom Wire, the latter in reference to Portman shaving her head for much acclaimed movie V for Vendetta, asked her if she also shaved her vg*na. “You shaved your head in ‘V for Vendetta,’ did you also shave your V for vag*na?” asked Galifianakis leaving Portman absolutely speechless. The actress eventually did not answer the question. The actor also asked if he could smell Portman’s dog after she appeared on the show with her adorable pooch. Galifianakis asked Natalie Portman for her phone number. “You’re an accomplished actress. You’ve graduated from Harvard, and done some great international charity work. What is your phone number?” asked Galifianakis to which the actress replied, “That’s private.”

Take a look:

Zach Galifianakis in a later interview, shared his opinion on the inappropriate joke he made on Between Two Ferns saying, “I thought that that question was too much. I actually asked them to edit that out.”

Speaking of V for Vendetta, Portman earlier spoke about the experience of shaving her head saying, “I think it’s because she is this passive character, which is like the ‘everyman,’ who’s just sort of like, ‘The government’s pretty horrible, but I’m just gonna try and keep my head down, and go on with my life.’ and she gets swept up into this by accident, and then slowly learns that she has to do something. So, it’s a really exciting arc.”

