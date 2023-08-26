Selena Gomez makes headline with every single thing that she does. Most recently she dominated the news for the row with her best friend Francia Raisa. The two shunned all the rumours when they were spotted together. Later, she stirred the excitement of her fandom by announcing her comeback single and later dropping it. Titled Single Soon, her latest single is the only topic of discussion amid her fans and they are already grooving to it. But what about the rumours that now say that Single Soon is about The Weeknd?

Well, six years ago in 2017 (yes, 2017 was six years ago, make peace with it), Selena and The Weeknd started dating and we’re instantly one of the IT couples in town. What looked like a fairytale in the beginning was actually very short-lived as they ended their relationship in less than a year. But that hasn’t stopped people from talking about their affair even half a decade later.

Selena Gomez’s latest track Single Soon, has found an audience, and fans are already celebrating her comeback. But the lyrics and the note in the song has made them believe that this is Selena talking about her relationship with The Weeknd aka Tesfaye. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Hollywood Life, soon after the music video of Single Soon dropped, fans noticed the breakup Post-it note that she has written for her presumed lover. Interestingly her note had the same message that Jack Berger write to Carrie Bradshaw on S*x And The City. The fans are assuming that this is for The Weeknd. On TikTok, someone wrote, “Selena literally says the weekend is here as she puts the note down,” one fan wrote, while another added, “AND THE WEEKEND IS HERE AS SHE PUTS THE NOTEEEEEE [sic].”

SELENA SO NAO DEIXA O THE WEEKND SABER QUE VC VAI TA SINGLE SOON !!!!!!!!! — get that cigarette smoke out of my face (@notmusse) August 25, 2023

Selena really fumbled the bag with the weeknd. Girlie could be out there rn making songs like fetish. 💀🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/XqHLFZH8G4 — ladymirzaaa (@JP251987) August 25, 2023

However, this is not the first time The Weeknd and Selena Gomez’s past affair has come to limelight in the recent times. When Tesfaye made his acting debut with The Idol, it was said that he shaped Lily-Rose Depp’s character after Selena, and the show also replicates their relationship. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

