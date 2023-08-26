Salma Hayek is one of the most spoken about stars in Hollywood. The actor, who has films like Frida, Eternals, Desparado, and more to her name is known for her choice of parts. The actor has always been the talk of the town for her glamour though. As she herself accepts, it was hard for her to make people look at her beyond the s*xy image. But did you know there was a point that the actor made news for her b*obs and they had announced their own TV show?

Well, yes, we aren’t joking. Salma’s breasts have been a hot topic of discussion for ever There are Reddit discussions that dissect whether they are real of fake. She even came out spoke about how the size only kept increasing and that they are natural. So as big as a celebrity Hayek is, certainly her bosom is too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So when in 2021, it was announced that Salma Hayek is backing a show that is about B*obs the limelight of course, shifted on her because she was actually dedicating an entire TV show to her breasts. Read on to know what exactly was happening there.

As per a New York Post report, it was announced that Salma Hayek will be serving as an executive producer on a show based on the novel A B*ob’s Life: How America’s Obsession Shape Me – And You by Leslie Lehr. It was about a woman whose life turns upside down when she realizes her b*obs are talking to her. But we haven’t heard anything on the show yet and even the update about who plays Leslie is yet awaited.

“We are so appreciative that HBO Max was insightful and bold enough to develop this show with us,” Hayek said back in the day. “In ‘A B*ob’s Life,’ we use breasts as a metaphor for the constant judgement women are submitted to, creating a collective sensation that no matter what we do we are never enough. In this show, we give the breast a voice that takes us through the life of a woman from a unique perspective that often we don’t dare to see.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

Must Read: Aquaman 2 Stands Strong On Its Christmas 2023 Release Date Despite Hollywood Strikes, Multiple Reshoots, Tons Of Controversies & Rumours Of 4th Delay?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News